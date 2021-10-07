Biker, 70, killed in Market Rasen crash
The man died at the scene
A 70-year-old man has been killed in a crash with a car towing a trailer in Market Rasen on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash between a motorbike and a car towing a trailer at the B1202 at Lissington at 5.16pm on Wednesday, October 6.
Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not seriously injured in the incident.
The road was closed until 2am on Thursday morning as emergency services carried out initial investigations and recovery vehicles attended.
Officers are now urging anyone who saw or heard the collision, or may have dashcam footage of the vehicles before the crash, to get in touch in one of the following ways:
- Calling 101 and quoting incident 298 of October 6
- Emailing [email protected] and using the same incident number as reference in the subject box
- Anonymously contacting Crimestoppers either online or by calling 0800 555111