Boultham Park plants light show postponed due to forecast rain and wind

A special lights show celebrating Lincolnshire’s plants at the city’s Boultham Park has been postponed due to the weather forecast for heavy rain and strong winds this weekend.

The Lincspirational Lightshow was due to take place during the evening of Saturday, October 2. The new date for the event will be Saturday, October 23, starting at 5.30pm and finishing at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, the event organisers, said: “We apologise for the disappointment that this may cause. Thank you to all the partners involved with organising the event for their support and cooperation in arranging a new date.”

The upcoming dates in Boston and Horncastle will still go ahead as planned.

The Boston event will take place between 6pm and 8.30pm at St Botolph’s Church on Friday, October 8.

A light show will be projected at Boston’s iconic building – The Stump. Alongside the light show, there will also be illuminations in the church and an opportunity to meet the people behind the project, while the cafe will also be open.

The show can also be enjoyed from the wildflower meadow at the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust headquarters at Banovallum House in Horncastle between 6pm and 9pm on Saturday, October 9. It is advised that there is no parking so to park in town.

During these events 30 artworks created by the public will be projected onto a large screen and accompanied with music by Sinfonia Viva.

All 130 artworks submitted as part of the project will be available to buy via an online auction. The 30 winning pieces start at £40 and other entrant artwork from £20, with the auction running from October 1 to 31.

Money raised from the sale will help fund nature’s recovery in Lincolnshire. It will help the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust create wildflower rich habitats across the county.