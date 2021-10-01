Names of 900 Lincoln City fans stitched into new kit as ‘thank you’ for support during COVID

Lincoln City have released their third kit for the 2021/22 season, containing the names of 900 season ticket holders who kept financially supporting the club through the coronavirus pandemic.

The striking yellow design is also inspired by a design from the 2002/03 season which was worn during City’s play-off campaign under the late, great Keith Alexander, where Lincoln reached the League Two play-off final; losing 5-2 to Bournemouth.

Stitched into the kit are the names of 900 fans who chose to buy items from the club and Ultimate Imps Raffle tickets with their remaining credit, rather than get a refund, when the 2019/20 season was ended early due to COVID-19.

The following season also saw the team play behind closed doors, and this gesture from the club is a way of saying thank you to the supporters who showed their loyalty during challenging times.

Losing the financial support of around 6,000 season ticket holders could have been catastrophic for the Imps, so this kit is the football club’s way of honouring those who kept their season ticket money in the club.

The replica shirt is available to buy from the club website for £45, while junior shirts cost £35.

𝗔 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗰 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝘀… Introducing the 2021/22 third kit 🥁 pic.twitter.com/4yVmblYpTq — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) October 1, 2021