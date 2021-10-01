Deadline looms for care home staff to get COVID vaccinations

They have until November 11 to get both jabs

A Grimsby care home is urging staff to get vaccinated as the deadline for getting the jab approaches.

Care home workers will need to be fully vaccinated within weeks to retain their jobs unless they are medically exempt.

Employees in the industry have been given until November 11 to get both jabs.

This means they will need to have had the first dose by September 16 in order to meet the deadline.

The major companies that run care homes in North East Lincolnshire were contacted about their policies for unvaccinated staff.

The Care Plus Group runs the Fairways Residential Care Home on Little Coates Road in Grimsby.

Lisa Revell, the Executive Director of Operations/Chief Nurse, said: “Care Plus Group will be adhering to the guidance set by the government that from November 11, anyone working or volunteering in a care home will need to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus (Covid-19), unless they have a medical exemption.

“In relation to all other Care Plus Group services, we continue to encourage and promote the Covid-19 vaccination programme, as the vaccine offers the best protection against the virus for staff, care residents and the public.”

Other care home providers were contacted but did not respond.

The latest figures suggest there are still dozens of unvaccinated care workers in the area.

95.6% of staff working in the area’s older adult care homes (1,598) have had the first dose by September 16.

This leaves just over 4% – or 74 people – who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

It isn’t clear whether this group is medically exempt or not.

The care home industry is currently taking stricter steps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Five care homes in North East Lincolnshire are closed and three more or partially closed.

North East Lincolnshire Council confirmed that as of September 27, there are nine confirmed cases in care homes.

Elderly or immune-compromised residents are most vulnerable to the virus.