Ho ho ho! Lincoln Santa Fun run is back

Get ready to don your Santa outfits when the 2021 Lincoln Santa Fun Run returns this winter, with pre-registration now open.

The traditional Lincoln Santa Fun Run, organised by the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia, was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus crisis and was held virtually instead, with around 200 people taking part.

Adults, children, and dogs will be able to dress up in their festive gear at 11am on Sunday, December 12, with preparations already underway for the 16th Lincoln Santa Fun Run & Walk.

Numbers this year are limited to 1,200 places and pre-registration is now available, with full registration is set open later this month – see more information about the event here.

Adults, youth and child registrations with a Santa suit and finishing medal are priced at £12 per person, eco-registration (with no Santa suit) costs £8, while under fives (with no Santa suit) and dogs are free.

Register your organisation/company’s interest as a sponsor here or as a charity wanting to take part in the event.

The route will once again take place in the uphill area of the city with a grand finish in Castle Square. The two lap course will start in The Westgate and runners can choose to complete just the first lap (2.6km) or continue on a further 2km for lap two.

Ray Peters, of the Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia, told The Lincolnite: “We are very excited and there has already been so much interest, including teams that want to take part. There will definitely be more of a Christmas feel in Lincoln this year.”