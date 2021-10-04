Can you tackle the 3kg challenge? Handmade Burger Lincoln has a new giant burger
Meat sweats guaranteed!
Handmade Burger Co in Lincoln has a new 3kg burger challenge and first to attempt it was their General Manager Matthew Shwe, under The Lincolnite‘s camera lens.
The restaurant reopened under new ownership on September 7 this year, with at least 14 beef burgers, 12 chicken burgers, as well as six vegetarian options on the menu.
The latest addition to the menu is the 3kg burger challenge, which launched on Monday, October 4. It consists of a kilo of beef (five patties) with a vegan bun, five slices of cheese, as well as a kilo of cheese and bacon loaded fries. And if that’s not challenging enough, there is also a kilo of vanilla milkshake to wash it down with.
The total cost of the challenge is £29.95, although if you complete it within 30 minutes you get your money back.
Anyone who attempts the challenge will be added to the wall of fame, but how well you do will determine your positioning on it.
Matthew gave it his best shot, but unfortunately had to throw in the towel with around five-and-a-half minutes to go.
The 38-year-old told The Lincolnite before the challenge: “I am nervous, but it is great to showcase our new food challenge to Lincoln,” before adding that he was already planning a gym session in the evening.
After his attempt, Matthew said: “I started well, but maybe too quickly. Every mouthful in the latter stages just made me want to cry and my body was like ‘no, no more’, but it was fun to do.
“My tips for anyone trying the challenge would be to take longer on the first few patties and pace yourself, and don’t forget about the milkshakes.”
Another staff member at Handmade Burger Co Lincoln – Lenny Marshall – is planning to attempt the challenge in the next week or so.
Anyone who thinks they could beat the challenge and would like to have a go, must call 01522 521 353 to book their attempt in.