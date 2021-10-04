Thousands of students arrive in Lincoln for freshers week
4,000 new students are expected in Lincoln this year
University of Lincoln students descended on the city in their thousands on Monday as Freshers Week gets underway.
The annual Freshers week started on Sunday, October 3 this year, as the university prepares to welcome around 4,000 new students.
To greet the students and introduce them to the city, a Freshers Fayre was held outside Lincoln Students Union on Brayford Pool, and people queued in waves to join social clubs, learn about the city and even get some discount deals.
In anticipation of what is sure to be a busy week in the nightlife industry, there was loud dance music playing, the Superbull strolling around on University Library Bridge and even an appearance from the duck, mascot of the Quack night at Lincoln Engine Shed.
The Lincolnite spoke to a couple of the students at the Fayre, who told us that sampling the nightlife of Bierkeller and Home was among the things that they were most looking forward to about Lincoln — along with checking out our lovely cathedral too, of course.
Freshers kicked off at the Engine Shed on Sunday night with a welcome party and an appearance from popular singer Raye, but that is just the beginning for the new cohort of students.
On Monday night there will be a DJ set from Chase & Status at the Engine Shed, followed by a roller disco on Tuesday night and a beach party on Wednesday.
Each day this week there will be a new Freshers Fayre to allow people to find hobbies, join societies and so much more. To see the full list of scheduled events for Freshers Week, visit the Lincoln Students’ Union website.
A spokesperson for the University of Lincoln said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming a diverse cohort onto a wide range of programmes at the university – including our largest cohort ever for medicine and health-related programmes. Students will be joining us from all around the world.
“We know that our Lincoln community will welcome our new Lincoln residents as they move in and make this amazing city their home for the next three or four years. Some may stay longer and make their lives and careers here. Some may even become the much-needed Lincoln doctors and nurses of the future.”