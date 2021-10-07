CCTV appeal after Domino’s theft in Skegness
The man is alleged to have stole a cash register draw
Police are appealing to help identify a man who is alleged to have stolen a cash register drawer from Domino’s Pizza in Skegness before being chased away.
A man is reported to have entered the premises on Lumley Road at around 1.30am on October 1 and is believed to have removed a cash register drawer from underneath the serving counter.
The incident is believed to have happened while staff were receiving a delivery.
He has been described as white with tanned complexion, aged in his mid to late 20s, of slim to medium build with light coloured hair.
He was wearing a dark tracksuit with three white stripes on the shoulder and a white band around the middle.
A staff member tried to chase him, but they were threatened by the suspect before he made off with the cash.
If you recognise this man, or may have information about the incident, contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 14 of October 1.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and use the same incident number as reference in the subject box.