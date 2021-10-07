The Lincolnite tries: Canvas on Campus tipi bar’s new ‘Bites’ menu

A Tipi bar on the University of Lincoln’s campus, originally started as a COVID-secure extra space for students, has now launched a ‘Bites’ menu bites and new smoothies and cocktails.

Canvas on Campus first opened in October last year and the concept worked so well that it was kept on, reopening with a new format on Monday, October 4.

The Skål Tipi has now moved from serving hot drinks and paninis towards being a student well-being bar and events space, encouraging people to get together.

The most recent event held in the Tipi was the farewell reception for the University of Lincoln’s former Vice Chancellor Mary Stuart.

It is open Monday to Friday, 5pm-10.30pm, with any weekend openings advertised on their Instagram page here. It is open to both students and the general public.

The bites menu includes sharing DIY toasting marshmallow kits, a sharing cheese board box and a pretzel bowl.

The smoothies include four varieties of Acai Kick and the same number of Super Green and Berry Burst flavours.

There are also a range of soft drinks and hot offerings such as lattes and a hot chocolate bomb.

Tipi Manager Josh Cottam created the menu, which will be added to and changed seasonally.

He told The Lincolnite: “We wanted to create a safe and creative environment for students to have a unique offering they can’t get anywhere else on campus. It is all about unique offerings and student support.”

Heather Stephen, Head of Commercial Events & Conferencing, said: “We were very conscious that we have a lot of food outlets on campus. It was about providing something different on campus.

“Everyone has had a difficult 18 months and it was about bringing the social side of student life back to campus.”

There is a social table in the middle of the Tipi, which can be used for groups or also for people who don’t know anyone as somewhere to go for a friendly chat.

There are also loyalty cards to earn free drinks at the Tipi, various competitions, and also a range of upcoming events including speed dating. Anyone wishing to book an event at the Tipi should email [email protected].

See more of our gallery below: