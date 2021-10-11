Child riding bike hit by car near Grimsby

No one was seriously injured

A child riding a bicycle has been hit by a car in Scartho, near Grimsby.

It happened near the traffic lights at the junction of Scartho Road and Matthew Telford Park between 5pm and 5.15pm on Saturday, October 9.

Police say a child on a pedal cycle was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Grandland, and they are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to get in touch.

If you saw the incident, or have dashcam footage, call Humberside Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 461 of October 9.