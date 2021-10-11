Caravan destroyed by fire in Ingoldmells
The second blaze at the resort in less than two months
A caravan in Ingoldmells has been destroyed by a fire in the early hours of this morning.
Firefighters from Skegness, Wainfleet and Alford were called to a blaze in Skegness Road just after 1am today.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue says there was fire damage to one caravan, as well as heat damage to two adjoining caravans.
It comes less than two months after another caravan fire in Ingoldmells tragically took the life of two-year-old Louisiana-Brook.
Police are still investigating the circumstances that killed the toddler at the Sealands Caravan park in Roman Bank. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in this morning’s blaze.
01:08 – @SkegnessFire Wholetime & On-Call crews; @FireWainfleet & Alford attended Skegness Road, Ingoldmells to a caravan on fire. 100% damage by fire to 1 caravan and heat damage to 2 adjoining caravans. Extinguished 4 breathing apparatus & 3 hose reel jets
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) October 11, 2021