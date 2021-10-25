Developer submits final housing plans for Cherry Willingham marina

New homes and businesses in Cherry Willingham could open the way for a new marina to be built if plans are approved.

West Lindsey District Council backed in 2018 the “Willingham Fen Marina” project – which included a 220 berth marina, 155 homes and businesses, and now the first phase of the project has been submitted for final approval.

Documents before the authority said applicant Dean Sempers had already spent £3 million on initial engineering works on the marina, but that the houses were needed to both reimburse the spending and enable the project to move ahead further.

“What can be taken from this is the huge commitment shown by the landowner to bring this project forward,” said the report.

“It should be clear to any observer that the marina will now come to fruition as soon as it is possible to deliver moorings to the basin.

“Any concerns that the enabling development might be ‘cherry picked’ and the various public benefits not implemented should certainly now be alleviated.”

The business will include 663 sqm of flexible employment spaces across three buildings, while the houses will be a mix of two and two-and-a-half storey builds, which have also been developed to help deliver working from home opportunities.

“This proposal demonstrates a well-connected development that responds to an understanding of the site’s context within the open countryside, but also provides a new, integrated part of Cherry Willingham, taking design and place-making cues from the most positive aspects of the village’s character,” said the report.