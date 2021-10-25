Lincoln woman denies attempted murder

A Lincoln woman will be sentenced for wounding next month after she denied an offence of attempted murder.

Fiona Lewis, 40, was warned to expect a prison sentence by the judge after she appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday morning.

Lewis, of Reynolds House, Turner Avenue, Lincoln, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempting to murder Lilette Lewis on October 31 last year.

But Lewis, who appeared in court by video-link from custody, admitted an alternative charge of wounding Lillette Lewis with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm on the same date.

The plea was accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service and Lewis will now be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on November 22.

Judge John Pini QC agreed to adjourn the case for the preparation of a pre-sentence report on Lewis – but warned her that a custodial sentence was inevitable.

The judge told Lewis: “At some point you will be seen by the probation service, but that is not an indication of sentence. This is a very serious matter.”

Lewis was remanded back into custody until she is sentenced.