Developers “remain committed” to 200 home plan in Stamford

Developers behind a plan to build more than 200 new homes in Stamford said they remain committed to the proposals after they were withdrawn from a council committee this week.

The Uffington Road plans from Vistry Partnerships, Cross Keys Developments, Wm Morrisons and New River Retail were due to be rejected by South Kesteven District Council on officers’ recommendations.

Reports said it “was of poor quality design and layout, falling well short of an acceptable standard” and “failed to suitably reflect the gateway location to the town”.

The new homes would have included a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments and two to four-bedroom houses – 136 of the properties would have been classed as “affordable”.

Following the meeting, a spokesperson for Vistry Partnerships said: “We remain committed to transforming this disused site that has been derelict for many years, meeting and exceeding local planning policy to address the local and national shortage of affordable housing.

“We have worked with officers throughout the application process; we submitted revised plans on October 7 to address comments raised, and we are currently awaiting feedback.

“The application was removed from the planning committee meeting agenda to enable further consideration.

“We look forward to working with our partners and the local community to create a vibrant, sustainable and high-quality place to live in Stamford.”

Prior to the withdrawal of the plans, objections from Stamford’s town council and civic society along with several residents had raised concerns over the impact on local infrastructure, noise and light, drainage and highways.