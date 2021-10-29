4 hours ago

Man arrested after teen upskirted in Grantham shopping centre

The police investigation is ongoing

The Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism after allegedly reaching under a 14-year-old’s skirt to take a photograph at a shopping centre in Grantham.

The girl was looking at clothes at a charity shop in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre when the reported incident took place at 9.40am on Monday, October 25.

She was then approached from behind by a man who placed his phone underneath her skirt to take a picture. After being challenged, the man turned and ran away from the shop.

Police previously released a CCTV image of a man who they were trying to locate, who they later identified.

The image previously released by police in this case. | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

A 44-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident and police said on Friday, October 29 that the investigation is ongoing.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.