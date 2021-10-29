Man arrested after teen upskirted in Grantham shopping centre
The police investigation is ongoing
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of voyeurism after allegedly reaching under a 14-year-old’s skirt to take a photograph at a shopping centre in Grantham.
The girl was looking at clothes at a charity shop in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre when the reported incident took place at 9.40am on Monday, October 25.
She was then approached from behind by a man who placed his phone underneath her skirt to take a picture. After being challenged, the man turned and ran away from the shop.
Police previously released a CCTV image of a man who they were trying to locate, who they later identified.
A 44-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident and police said on Friday, October 29 that the investigation is ongoing.