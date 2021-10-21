Developers revisit plans to build 80 homes on Gainsborough industrial site

A former industrial site in Gainsborough could soon have 80 new homes built on it.

Heapham Properties has applied to West Lindsey District Council for outline permission to build a new residential estate on the former home of AMP Rose in Heapham Road.

It comes after Chestnut Homes got the go ahead for 81 homes at the site in 2007 – just prior to AMP’s relocation to the Heapham Road Industrial Estate – but never acted on.

The new development includes 15 two-bedroom apartments, 20 two-bedroom starter homes, 39 three-bedroom homes and six four bed homes, alongside open space.

A report from the developers said: “The scheme aims to both contribute towards meeting the housing needs of Gainsborough, and ultimately Central Lincolnshire, whilst remaining appropriate in size and scale to the adjacent built-up area.”

“Careful consideration has been afforded to the indicative design, layout and scale in order to make the most effective and suitable use of the land available.

“The scheme seeks to deliver a high-quality development that will integrate well with the neighbouring residential properties, whilst protecting amenity, privacy and provide a positive contribution to the Gainsborough east ward.”

According to the application, AMP – now based on Somerby Way – still uses the site occasionally for storage purposes.