Two Lincolnshire crash victims named as inquests open

Two men killed on Lincolnshire’s roads have been named as the inquests into their deaths opened.

A 62-year-old man died after his motorbike was involved in a crash in Great Steeping near Spilsby on Sunday, September 26. The collision, which involved a dark-coloured Suzuki GSXR 1000 and a white Nissan X-Trail, happened on the B1195 at the junction with Mill Lane.

The victim has since been named as Alexander Frederick Maniurka, who lived in Dry Doddington.

An inquest was opened into Alexander’s death by HM Acting Senior Coroner Paul Smith at Lincolnshire Coroners Court on October 14.

The clinical cause of death was chest injuries pending tests, according to the inquest opening report.

The inquest was adjourned for a hearing on March 25, 2022.

A16 Louth crash

A 30-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash involving a dark grey VW Golf on the A16 Grimsby Road in Louth on October 4 this year.

The victim has been named as Reni Hereni from Albania, who lived in Bedford.

An inquest into Reni’s death was opened by HM Acting Senior Coroner Paul Smith on October 14. During the hearing it was confirmed that the place of death was Manthorpe Lawn Farmhouse on Grimsby Road in Louth.

The clinical cause of death was determined as extensive external and internal injuries.

The inquest was adjourned for a hearing on April 1, 2022.