Ex-RAF serviceman, 51, busted as ‘online sex chat with schoolgirl’ is really police

An ex-RAF serviceman who had online sex chat with someone he thought was a 13-year-old schoolgirl was caught in a police sting operation.

David Walker, 51, chatted with “Sky” even though she told him her age early on in the conversation.

Philip Plant, prosecuting, told Lincoln Crown Court “Sky” was actually a decoy police officer posing as a schoolgirl.

During the chat Walker made comments such as “Have you ever had naughty fun?” and went on to suggest the girl should carry out a sex act, saying he would show her what to do.

As a result of the conversations, which happened in a 24-hour period in February this year, police visited Walker and examined his mobile phone and computer.

Mr Plant said: “His phone had searches for the phrase ‘schoolgirl’.

“The defendant was interviewed and initially denied it but eventually made admissions.”

The court was told Walker had no previous convictions.

Walker, of Elizabeth Avenue, Tattershall Bridge, admitted charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

He was given a 16-month jail sentence suspended for two years and ordered to complete up to 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days. He was also ordered to pay £425 prosecution costs.

Recorder William Harbage QC placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years and gave him a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

The Recorder told Walker: “These are serious offences. You have brought shame on yourself, on your wife and on your family.

“You engaged in chat with someone who on the face of it was a young girl of 13. In fact she was a decoy set up by undercover police to lure people who have an interest in sexual chat with children. I’m satisfied that on the material in front of me that you do have an interest in school age girls.”

Sunil Khanna, in mitigation, said Walker served in the RAF for 10 years before suffering a breakdown.

Walker, he said, left the RAF but has since suffered mental health problems.

Mr Khanna said: “It was essentially a conversation over a day. It was thoroughly disgraceful but it was with a decoy.”