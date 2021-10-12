Fundraiser to help get Pumpkin the paralysed puppy some wheels

Her back legs don’t work so she needs wheels to walk

An adorable puppy from Lincoln needs your help to raise money for a set of wheels that will help her move after being born without the ability to use her back legs.

Pumpkin is an eight-week-old High Westland Terrier fostered by Lincoln woman Tammie Fox, and though she may look like an ordinary dog, she has an unfortunate tale to tell.

Pumpkin was born paralysed without the use of her back legs, meaning she has had to learn to move by dragging the back of her body around with her front legs.

Understandably it has hugely affected her movement, and her owner Tammie is hoping to raise money to help her have a second chance at full mobility.

A fundraiser has been set up by Tammie to provide Pumpkin with a set of wheels that can attach to the back of her body, allowing her to roam around freely and play with her puppy pals.

A £1,000 target has been set on the fundraiser to try and cover specialist veterinary treatment and hydrotherapy, as well as the wheels themselves, and you can donate here.

Pumpkin’s condition does not cause her pain, but she requires a lot of care to ensure her quality of life is not affected by the lack of use in her back legs.

Due to the issues she has with her back legs, Pumpkin requires nappies and puppy pads for when she goes to the toilet.

Tammie told The Lincolnite: “It’s like having a newborn baby in the house again! She requires 24 hour care and needs nappies too as she is incontinent.

“Despite this, she is absolutely gorgeous, full of energy and life. She would love a set of wheels to help her move around more easily.”

