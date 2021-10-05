German Shepherd puppy stolen from Burton Waters garden
Police are trying to find two suspects
A 16-week-old German Shepherd was allegedly stolen from Burton Waters in what police believe to be an isolated incident.
The dog is believed to have been stolen from the back garden of a property between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday, October 2.
The first suspect is described as a white male and was wearing a grey hoodie and a blue coat. The second suspect is described as a white male with a slightly heavy build, police said.
This incident comes after recorded dog thefts halved over the last year from 12 incidents in 2019/20 to just six in 2020/21, with the data based on figures available for the financial year up to March 23, 2021.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and PC Rachel Harrison said: “We understand how distressing it may be for owners to have their pet stolen, which is why we have launched an investigation and enquiries are currently ongoing.
“Incidents like this are a rare occurrence in Lincolnshire, but it doesn’t make it any less upsetting for those involved. We’re also asking residents to remain vigilant and to ensure that they take all the necessary security measures to protect their pets.”
“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have any information, no matter how small it may be, to come forward and share this with us so that we are able to hopefully reunite this beloved dog to its owners.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 210 of October 2.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.