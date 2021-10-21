Greater Lincolnshire records 845 COVID cases on Thursday as UK marks three-month high
86% of Lincolnshire adults double-jabbed
There have been 845 COVID cases recorded in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, as the UK passed 52,000 daily for the first time since July.
NHS vaccination data released on Thursday revealed that 1,131,705 doses COVID jabs had now been handed out in Lincolnshire. Of those, 545,844 were second jabs – around 86% of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.
Nationally, a further 52,009 cases have been reported in the UK – the first time above 50,000 since mid-July and meaning there have been nine consecutive days of more than 40,000 cases. A further 115 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive test.
The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:
- 845 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 663 in Lincolnshire, 99 in North East Lincolnshire and 83 in North Lincolnshire.
- Five deaths were recorded in the government figures with four in Lincolnshire and one in North East Lincolnshire.
- Hospital data showed three furthers death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.
NHS vaccination data showed 5,340 doses given out in the past week, 1.14% doses fewer than the previous week’s 5,402.
Some 567,458 people over the age of 18, and 18,403 under 18s have received their first dose, while 544,271 over 18s and 1,573 under 18s were double-dosed.
In North East Lincolnshire a total of 217,641 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 104,865 second doses.
In North Lincolnshire, 243,725 doses have been handed out, with 117,277 being double-jabbed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson this afternoon said the UK was in a “much better position” than last year but added the country must “fortify” further.
“The most important thing people can do is just get that booster jab – when you get the call, get the jab,” he said during a visit to Armagh.
“The numbers are high, we see can see what’s happening, we can see the increase, now is the time to get those booster jabs, and to vaccinate the 12-15 year olds as well.”
He said the government was “sticking with our plan” among calls to move to Plan B – which would include mandatory face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces.
To find out more about where you can get your booster jab and who’s eligible. Click here.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, October 21
131,118 cases (up 845)
- 87,049 in Lincolnshire (up 663)
- 21,493 in North Lincolnshire (up 83)
- 22,576 in North East Lincolnshire (up 99)
2,384 deaths (up five)
- 1,742 from Lincolnshire (up four)
- 328 from North Lincolnshire (up one)
- 314 from North East Lincolnshire (up one)
of which 1,433 hospital deaths (up three)
- 879 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)
- 44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 509 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)