Imps’ teenage keeper joins Gainsborough on loan
The third Lincoln player to join Trinity on loan this season
Lincoln City goalkeeper Sam Long has joined non-league side Gainsborough Trinity on loan until January.
Long, 18, is an academy graduate at the Imps and made his competitive City debut in the 3-2 Papa John’s Trophy win over Manchester United U21s in August.
He has gone on to feature in two more cup appearances, keeping a clean sheet in the 3-0 win at Bradford City, and will now get the opportunity for more first team action at Gainsborough Trinity.
Sam will join fellow Imps teenagers Hayden Cann and Jovon Makama on loan at the Northern Premier League side, managed by former Lincoln City under-18s coach Tom Shaw.
His temporary departure has been facilitated by the loan signings of Josh Griffiths and Archie Mair this summer, meaning that there is now adequate cover for Sam Long to get minutes elsewhere and further his development.
Director of football Jez George said: “As we’ve said previously, we always intended Sam to go out on loan this season so that he can experience men’s football and play regularly.
“It was fantastic for Sam to make his first team debut, play in all three of this season’s Papa John’s Trophy group matches and experience the first team matchday environment over the past 10 months, but now that Archie Mair has joined us on loan from Norwich it enables Sam to get a run of games at a challenging level.
“We will review the arrangement in January and then decide what is best for Sam’s ongoing development for the remainder of the season.”