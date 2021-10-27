Group violently attack boy, 13, for £20 and phone in Long Sutton
The vicious attack continued even after the boy fled to a shop
Police have released CCTV images of men they’re searching for in connection with the persistent and violent robbery of a 13-year-old boy in Long Sutton.
An iPhone and £20 was stolen from the boy, who was viciously attacked by a large group on Bull Lane on September 30 at around 8pm.
He was beaten by several young men and was punched and kicked while on the floor, before he managed to flee to a nearby takeaway on the High Street.
The group chased after him and attacked him inside the shop.
A passer-by managed to get the victim’s iPhone back for him, but it was snapped in half.
One of the men involved has been described as white, of small build and pale complexion.
He had short brown wavy hair with shaved sides and was wearing a black t-shirt and jeans.
Another man, also white, also of small build with pale complexion, is thought to be involved.
He has short to medium ginger hair, slicked back, and no facial hair.
He was wearing a grey two-toned long sleeve jumper with black Nike branding on the front. He was wearing blue jeans.
Lincolnshire Police said they believe those pictured can help with their investigation.
Anyone who thinks they can help is being asked to contact the force:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 352 of 30th September
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 352 of 30th September in the subject line
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online