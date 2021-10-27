Lorry crash blocks both sides of A17 near RAF Cranwell
Long delays are expected
A section of the A17 is closed due to a crash which has seen an HGV blocking both lanes of the road.
The crash happened by the A1 at Byards Leap, Cranwell on the A17 and was reported to police at 10.39am on Wednesday morning.
The driver of the HGV has been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment of his injuries.
The section of the A17 remains closed while the vehicle is recovered, and it is currently unclear as to when it will reopen.
It is near to the Holdingham roundabout, which is currently under construction for a refurbishment, meaning additional delays are expected.
AA Traffic News is reporting that “severe” delays of up to ten minutes should be expected on the A17, both eastbound and westbound.