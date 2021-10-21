Happy retirement for Lincolnshire Police dog after almost decade of service
Thank you for your service, Charlie!
One of Lincolnshire Police’s most experienced dogs has signed off from the force for the final time, and will now kick back and enjoy retirement with his handler.
Police dog (PD) Charlie celebrated his retirement from the force on Wednesday, October 20, after years of dedicated service.
PD Charlie joined the force in 2012 and has served in the dog section for more than nine years, as a valued member of Lincolnshire Police.
His final job was executing a drugs warrant on the east coast of Lincolnshire on yesterday, and once the hard work was done he could clock off for one last time.
Charlie will now retire to his handler’s family home, and can enjoy a well earned rest!
Lincoln Police posted on social media to honour Charlie’s work, saying: “Time to put your feet up old boy! An absolute credit to the dog section and Lincolnshire Police as a whole. Thank you PD Charlie.”