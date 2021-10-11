Ingoldmells caravan fire is suspected arson

Over a dozen routes in and around Lincoln will be closed this week for the British Cycling National Championships which are coming to the city.

The time trial, circuit race and road race championships will be held in Lincoln from Thursday, October 14 to Sunday, October 17. Read more about the event here.

The first event will be the time trial on Thursday, with closures on the route from 6am at Walesby and Tealby.

Access to Walesby will be along the A46 and Moor Road, with access not being allowed along Walesby Road and Rasen Road. Residents who live in the area will be guided by mobile stewards so as not to disturb the time trial.

Access to Tealby, the start and finish of the time trial, will be along the A631 and Sandy Lane, and traffic will not be allowed along the B1203 or the B1225.

The start of the race is on the junction of Cow Lane and Rasen Road, with the finish on Rasen Road near the church.

There will be a break in racing from 2.50pm to 3.20pm to allow access to Tealby School, with parents being told to come to the roadblocks at 2.50pm to be allowed through.

Any queries for De Aston School and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School for pickup and drop off can be found at the Lincoln Grand Prix website, and any potential changes should be emailed to [email protected].

As for the circuit race on Friday, the majority of the race route through Castle Square, Westgate, Union Road and Drury Lane in Lincoln will be closed from 11am and access to the Bailgate will be closed at 3pm.

The route will have barriers throughout and no vehicles will be able to park along the route, with a no waiting cone order in place. Vehicles will be removed if required.

Resident access will be maintained until the start of the race (5pm for the women’s race and 7.15pm for the men’s race), leaving a short window between the two to allow vehicles to leave or gain access to houses and car parks along the route.

Closures are expected to stay in place until 10pm for the breakdown of the circuit race, and clear signage will be in place to advise people on nearby car parks.

The road race itself is on Sunday, and there will be over a dozen closures throughout the course of the day.

The temporary road closures and parking restrictions will be controlled by police and stewards to ensure the safety of the riders, spectators and general public.

Initial closures will be installed at 8am on the day of the race, and will be in place until 5pm.

There will be a number of full road closures in place for the full day, while others will be rolling closures put into effect as the race gets nearer on its route.

Full road closures will be in place on the A57 from the A46 to Saxilby, with access to Burton Waters and Odder from Saxilby, as well as a whole host of areas in uphill Lincoln.

Bailgate, Castle Square, Hungate, Longdales Road, Michaelgate, Motherby Lane, The Avenue, West Parade, Wordsworth Street and Yarborough Crescent will all be fully closed on the day.

Rolling road closures could be delayed for some time until the race passes, and as soon as it safe to do so, stewards will re-open the roads to allow traffic through.

Rolling road closures will be at the following places: