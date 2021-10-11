Ingoldmells caravan fire is suspected arson
Thankfully there were no injuries
Police are treating a caravan fire at a holiday park in Ingoldmells as arson, after a mobile home went up in flames on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to a fire at Coral Beach Leisure off Skegness Road in Ingoldmells just after 1am on Monday morning, with firefighters confirming there was fire damage to one caravan and heat damage to two adjoining caravans.
It is the second caravan fire to happen in Ingoldmells in less than two months, following the tragic blaze which took the life of two-year-old Louisiana-Brook.
Nobody was injured as a result of this caravan fire, and Lincolnshire Police have said that the incident is being treated as arson, though the investigation is in early stages.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at that time or just before it, and is asking people to contact 101, quoting incident 19 of October 11.