Lincoln Book Festival returns October 11-17

Lincolnshire-based thriller writer and clinical psychologist Philippa East, and broadcaster, heritage campaigner and art historian Loyd Grossman will be among the guest speakers at this year’s Lincoln Book Festival.

The city’s annual celebration of new fiction and non-fiction books will make its come back with a week of events between October 11 and 17, with most being held at The Collection Museum on Danes Terrace.

The in-person guest author talks will make a comeback after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to present talks online in 2020.

The opening night will feature Philippa East on her Lincoln Book Festival debut in the ‘With Crime on Their Minds’ evening, talking about her second novel ‘Safe and Sound’. The double dose of crime fiction will also feature a talk by Sunday Times bestselling crime writer Mark Billingham.

Tickets for most Lincoln Book Festival author events cost £10, but some are free admission – buy tickets here or from the LPAC Box Office or by calling 01522 837600.

People can buy signed copies of the feature books through local independent bookshop Lindum Books.

Among the other acclaimed writers scheduled to make guest appearances are award-winning author and journalist Will Self, and author of the million copy bestseller ‘The Beekeeper of Aleppo’ Christy Lefteri.

John Robb, the first British music journalist to interview Nirvana, will headline an evening of ‘Music and Mayhem’. It also features Dr Guy Mankowski and Kate Jackson of Long Blondes fame who will be exploring the history of diverse musical genres and subcultures.

There will also be an evening of political intrigue in ‘New World Orders’ with Giles Milton’s new book ‘Checkmate in Berlin’. Journalist Luke Harding will examine Russia’s modern day influence in western affairs in his new book ‘Shadow State’.

‘A Duo of Duchesses’ brings breakthrough author Annie Garthwaite to Lincoln to discuss her hit debut novel Cecily. Acclaimed journalist and biographer Catherine Ostler tells the true story of 18th Century scandal in The Duchess Countess.

At the weekend finale, children and young families can enjoy free Kids’ Corner activities with authors Sophie Cleverly and Lydia Sanders.

Lloyd Grossman concludes the programme of author guest talks with his history of Pope Alexander VII and Bernini’s artistic double act and their creation of Baroque Rome.

Creative Writing students will also give readings from their work and winners of the festival’s latest flash fiction competition will be revealed. There’s also a poetic Sunday social wrap up the week of literary events.

Author Philippa East said: “I am thrilled to be taking part in the Lincoln Book Festival 2021, alongside so many other wonderful guests. I’ve lived (and written!) in Lincolnshire for almost 10 years now, and I love how much enthusiasm and support there is in the county for books, writing and authors.

“I know this year’s Festival will be a brilliant event, and I look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Phil Hamlyn Williams, Lincoln Book Festival Trust chair, said: “Lincoln Book Festival is back and we’re delighted and excited to be able to connect audiences with guest authors once again through a varied programme of talks, discussions and Q&As.

“Our opening night should be a treat for crime fiction fans with two superb writers, and there are plenty more events to keep people of different literary tastes entertained throughout the festival week.”