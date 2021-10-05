Woman found dead at Scunthorpe home
The death is unexplained, police said
Police have confirmed that the body of a woman was found at a house in Scunthorpe on Monday morning.
Officers were called to a property on Frodingham Road shortly before 11am on Monday, October 4 following reports of concern for the safety of a woman.
When police arrived at the house a woman was found dead at the scene.
Humberside Police have said that the circumstances of her death are unexplained at this time and they will be investigating it.
Officers were spotted at the scene on Tuesday while enquiries continue.