Lincoln boy, 11, wins World Karting Championships in Italy
The best young kart racers in the world were there
A young man from Lincoln has been crowned the best kart racer on the planet for his age range after winning the 2021 World Championships in Italy.
Lewis Wherrell, 11, won the X30 Mini World Championships in Adria, Italy on October 23.
Lewis qualified for the event after coming second in the British Championships this year, and the best 65 drivers from around the world gathered for the global event in Italy.
The competition was held over a five day period between October 18-23, and Lewis came out on top to take home the World Championship crown.
Lewis, who races for Oliver Rowland Motorsport, trains at Paul Fletcher International near Grantham and has been racing for five years since he began at his local track ELK Motorsport near Newark.
He is a year seven student at Sir Robert Pattinson Academy after leaving Fosseway Academy Primary School, and dreams of a career in motorsport.
Lewis said of his victory: “I am really pleased with winning the World Championship in Italy and it was a nice way to end the season after coming second in the British and LGM championships.
“I’d like to thank my family, all of my ORM team for their hard work and my sponsor Aalco metals who have helped me achieve this and hopefully we can continue with winning into 2022!”
You can see Lewis in action on the IWF21 livestream of the championships on YouTube.