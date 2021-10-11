Lincoln Castle illuminated wall walk returns this December

The festive spirit will be shining on Lincoln Castle this December, as the illuminated wall walk returns this Christmas.

The event was a new feature for the Lincoln Christmas Market in 2019, but was cancelled in 2020 due to Lincolnshire being placed in tier 3 lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It returns for 2021 with visitors set to get spectacular views of the city from the illuminated walls of Lincoln Castle, providing a festive atmosphere for all.

Visitors can access the illuminated walls from Thursday, December 2 to Saturday, December 4 from 5pm to 9pm, and on Sunday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Tickets will cost £10 for adults, £9 for concessions, £5.50 for children, and £25.50 for a family ticket with up to two adults and three children.

They must be purchased separately to any other tickets for Lincoln Castle, and can be booked online.

Stephanie Beecher from Lincoln Castle said: “We’re so excited to be lighting up the walls especially for the Christmas Market. The medieval wall walk offers amazing views of the market and the city, adds to the festive atmosphere and provides some after dark festive sparkle.

“It is a stunning spectacle not to be missed. Tickets are limited, so make sure you book early to secure your space.”