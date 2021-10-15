Lush reopening at Lincoln Cornhill next week with brand new concept

The Lush store in Lincoln will reopen next week with a ‘never seen before’ concept, focused on shopping ease for the customer.

The fresh handmade cosmetics brand on Lincoln’s Cornhill will be among the first of several Lush shops across the UK to reopen with a new customer journey concept, when it comes back on Friday, October 22.

The shop closed on Saturday, September 18 for a store makeover, promising a “fresh new look” for customers upon its return.

A new concept will showcase product category areas with their own identity, whether it be fresh skin care, bathing or gifting. And there will be a varied selection of items for each.

Traditional gifts will be on offer as well as the Christmas range to get those perfect festive presents for your loved ones, with alternative Christmas packaging options available.

Lush will still push its sustainability programme, using ethically sourced and durable materials, and will give the store an environmentally-conscious new lease of life.

The Lincoln branch has been designed using a variety of recycled materials, including the use of yoghurt pots and plastic packaging to make the counter tops, and having energy efficient LED lighting throughout the shop.

Vicky Storey, store manager for Lush in Lincoln, said: “I am most excited about putting Lush Lincoln on the map, being the first store of its kind to get a new look. We cannot wait to welcome the Lincoln community for the big reveal!”