Man drowned at Doddington Hall after cocaine and alcohol use, inquest finds

An inquest into the death of a 32-year-old man found that he drowned at Doddington Hall and was found to have used cocaine as well as having a high alcohol intake.

Shailesh Ishwar Chauhan died on June 13 this year, a day after being declared missing by Lincolnshire Police.

His body was identified by PC Callum Lacey, a police officer who attended the scene after reports of a man being found near Doddington Hall.

An inquest into his passing found that Shailesh, from Chelmsford in Essex, had taken cocaine and had a high alcohol intake.

The cause of his death was determined to be drowning at Doddington Hall in Lincoln.

Tributes and messages of condolences were left when news of Shailesh’s death broke in June, in an incident that was described as “incredibly sad”.

The inquest opened at Lincolnshire Coroners Court on September 28, and has been adjourned until December 10.