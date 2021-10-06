Cockroach-infested takeaway in Scunthorpe fined £3.5k
It has since reopened as a different trader
A takeaway owner in Scunthorpe has been fined almost £3,500 in court after health inspectors found cockroaches crawling around his premises.
North Lincolnshire Council health inspectors found Shawarma Town on Frodingham Road to be vastly unhygienic after cockroaches were spotted during inspection.
The owner, Mr S Rashid, was ordered to pay a total of £3,437 in fines and costs by Grimsby Magistrates’ Court for a number of charges.
These charges related to failure to ensure adequate procedures were in place to control pests, failing to ensure that articles and equipment that come into contact with food were cleaned and disinfected, and not protecting food against dangerous contamination.
Shawarma Town was hit with a zero out of five in a 2019 hygiene inspection, and the infestation of cockroaches prompted the council to close the premises immediately.
It has since reopened as a different trader and a thorough inspection has been carried out to ensure that hygiene standards have drastically improved from the days of Shawarma Town.
Cllr John Davison, cabinet member for safer, stronger communities at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The vast majority of takeaway owners are responsible and comply with the food hygiene regulations.
“In this instance, however, standards were unacceptable, and the council’s food and safety officers did not hesitate to step in to protect the health of customers.
“This fine should act as a warning to those business owners who do not comply with the law and put customers’ health at risk – this will not be tolerated and action will be taken.”