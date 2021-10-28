Man found guilty of ‘endangering aircraft’ after Sala and Ibbotson deaths

A local pub will hold a fundraising evening of live music this week to support a charity helping anywhere up to 19 homeless people per night on Lincoln’s streets.

Let Them Eat Cake was founded in 2017 to help people on the streets of Lincoln with food, drink, first aid, compassion, support and hugs.

It has laundry facilities and showers based at [email protected] on Mint Lane, as well as an office where donations can be dropped off, located at 25 West Parade (Room 4).

Marion Foster, who runs the charity with her husband Graham, told The Lincolnite that numbers vary at the moment and they are currently helping between three and 19 people on the streets of Lincoln each time they go out.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions the couple were going out in Lincoln on their own, but the team of around 30 volunteers have been back out in the city over the last four weeks.

The charity relies on donations and it costs around £500 to run each month, including £50 to cover hot meals and snack bags which the volunteers take out the the homeless people of Lincoln. The volunteers go out on the streets between 7pm and 9pm every Monday evening, but also attend call-outs.

The Plough Boy, which is located off Burton Road in Lincoln, is holding a fundraising event with a raffle and auction during the evening of Saturday, October 30. Auction items include a meal for two from a MasterChef finalist, pictures from Peter Cutter, and an original signed artwork by David Foord.

Twisted Street Food will be providing the food with local musicians performing, including Rambling Yellow Bellies, Nigel Davies, Rob Oldfield, Kevin Todd, Kev Hackney, Dean Foxx, and The Curiosity Band. As well as performing, Kev Hackney organised the event which is hoping to raise as much money as possible for a worthy cause.

Marion told The Lincolnite: “The situation has got a little better as more people have been put in temporary accommodation, but they then tell us that they’ve got no food.

“We can help people get food, a shower, their clothes washed, and a new sleeping bag or tent. We are almost at the end of the thinner sleeping bags with around 15 left, but they may not last until Christmas, and one night within the last month we helped 19 people.

“What is really lovely is that some of the people we have supported whilst they are on the streets, who are now in temporary accommodation, have wanted to donate things back to us.

“The fundraising event will go towards buying more sleeping bags and other items. If people didn’t donate and help support us we couldn’t do what we do, so events like this make a massive difference.

“The Plough Boy and Kev Hackney have been very supportive before and we can’t thank them enough for their help. A big thanks also to all our amazing volunteers who give up their time for free.”

Ian Ray, who runs the Plough Boy, said many of the performers of the pub’s open mic nights are big supporters of Let Them Eat Cake.

He said: “It’s about getting the help to the people that need it, no matter what their situation is, and trying to alleviate some of the loneliness and suffering that comes with being homeless. We are all about supporting the community and want to do our bit to support the homeless of Lincoln.”

The money raised from the fundraiser will go towards new sleeping bags and also items to make up the snack packs. The charity is currently updating its Amazon Wish List with further items that they need people to donate.

People can join the charity as a volunteer or make donations by messaging the Facebook page. Donations can be taken to the Lincoln office, or to addresses in Birchwood and Saxilby where volunteers live – these can be provided upon messaging the page.