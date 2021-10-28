Tritton Road lane closure causes traffic mayhem in Lincoln
The area is increasingly busy
Large tailbacks can be seen in central Lincoln on Thursday, as a lane closure on Tritton Road proves to be a commuter’s nightmare.
The work is being undertaken by Western Power Distribution as part of a £7 million investment programme to improve power supplies for thousands of Lincoln homes, and is due to finish on Sunday, October 31.
It involves digging works for cable installation next to Morrisons petrol station on Tritton Road, and closures have been put in place to allow Western Power to complete it safely.
It has resulted in the middle lane of Tritton Road northbound being closed by Morrisons, and then the left lane being closed past the junction for the supermarket.
The footpath and cycle lane have also been closed while works take place, with pedestrians using the left lane of the road, which is closed to vehicles, instead.
The closures have caused congestion issues on Tritton Road throughout Thursday, with traffic management systems in place from 9.30am to 3.30pm.
A spokesperson for Western Power Distribution told The Lincolnite: “The work we are doing on Tritton Road is preparatory work that forms part of the upgrading scheme that will benefit more than 44,000 customers in and around Lincoln.
“We appreciate that it’s a busy route and we apologise to road users for the inconvenience.
“Our traffic management system is there to ensure worker safety and will be operating from 9.30am to 3.30pm to avoid peak hours. We are continuing to work with the highway authority to ensure we cause as little disruption as possible.”