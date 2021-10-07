Month-long Lincoln High Street lane closure to start next week
One of the southbound lanes will close temporarily
Anglian Water will be undertaking works on Lincoln High Street that will see a lane closure and restricted access to some junctions for up to a month.
Starting from Monday, October 11 and lasting until November 5, there will be a lane closure on the High Street northbound between Princess Street and Foster Street.
The road will remain open in both directions, with northbound traffic using one of the southbound lanes, and southbound down to one lane.
There will also be a no right turn order in place throughout the works from Scorer Street onto High Street, as well as from Foster Street onto High Street, and from High Street onto Scorer Street.
Traffic will be able to turn onto Princess Street as normal, however.
This work is taking place to allow Anglian Water to install a new pressure reducing valve in the area, and it is hoped that it won’t disrupt traffic for too long.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said, “Our teams will be working on the High Street in Lincoln between Princess Street and Foster Street from October 11 to November 5 installing a new pressure reducing valve.
“One lane of the northbound carriageway will be closed however the road will be open in both directions during this time.
“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this work.”