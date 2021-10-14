Plans for new solar energy park in Lincolnshire

Proposals are being developed for a new solar and energy storage park at a site near the Lincolnshire village of Gate Burton, which is close to Gainsborough.

With an anticipated generation capacity of 500 megawatts, the scheme could provide enough clean energy to power over 160,000 homes and avoid more than 100,000 tonnes of C02 emission every year.

Low Carbon Limited said on Tuesday, October 12 that it is at an early stage in developing proposals. The extent of the land available to deliver the project is wholly contained within one site, which is located near Gate. Burton, Knaith Park and Willingham-by-Stow.

Preliminary work is currently being undertaken to identify the most appropriate areas of the site for development.

It will also determine potential routes for the electrical connection from the energy park into the national grid at the existing substation at Cottam Power Station in Nottinghamshire.

The findings from this work will be shared through an initial public consultation, which is anticipated to take place in early 2022. Further consultation with then take place at key stages in the ongoing project development process.

The amount of electricity Gate Burton Energy Park could generate means that it is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project. It will require a Development Consent Order application to be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate.

Planning consent will be determined by the Secretary of State at the department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

It is anticipated that the development process will take between two and three years. Subject to achieving consent, construction would start no earlier than 2024.

Mike Rutgers, Development Director at Low Carbon, said: “The Government has set ambitious climate and energy targets to reach net zero by 2050. However, focus in recent weeks on energy price volatility and security of supply have highlighted just how critical it is for the UK to deliver on the transition to home grown renewable energy sources without delay.

“Low Carbon is therefore pleased to be bringing forward proposals for Gate Burton Energy Park which will deliver significant levels of renewable energy generation and contribute to securing the energy needs of Great Britain.”