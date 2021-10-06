Police search for balding man over Burton Waters dog theft
The dog was allegedly stolen — or “rescued” from a back garden
Lincolnshire Police are looking for a man with black receding hairline after a suspected dog theft from the back garden of a property in Burton Waters near Lincoln.
A 16-week-old German Shepherd was allegedly stolen from Burton Waters in what police believe to be an isolated incident. It happened between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Saturday, October 2.
It has been claimed by some people on social media that the dog was not stolen, with one person alleging it was ‘rescued’ after being ‘kept in a cage no bigger than a rabbit hutch’.
Police were asked if this was being explored as a possibility, but there was no reply by the time of publication.
Lincolnshire Police said that following a review of CCTV in the area, the force is now looking for one suspect in relation to the reported theft.
The suspect is described as a white male, of medium build with black receding hairline. He was wearing a brown jumper with an orange logo on it, as well as dark trousers.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and PC Rachel Harrison previously said: “We understand how distressing it may be for owners to have their pet stolen, which is why we have launched an investigation and enquiries are currently ongoing.
“Incidents like this are a rare occurrence in Lincolnshire, but it doesn’t make it any less upsetting for those involved. We’re also asking residents to remain vigilant and to ensure that they take all the necessary security measures to protect their pets.”
“We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have any information, no matter how small it may be, to come forward and share this with us so that we are able to hopefully reunite this beloved dog to its owners.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 210 of October 2.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here.