Rugby Report: Lincoln battle bravely in defeat against Matlock

See the results for clubs across Lincolnshire

Scott Edmed crossed for his first tries for the club as Lincoln’s 1st XV battled bravely in a 32-12 defeat at Matlock.

Matlock opened the scoring with an unconverted try after 15 minutes on a cold and wet afternoon in Derbyshire.

Lincoln hit back when a move through the hands set up Jack Kinsey, who drew two men in and offloaded the ball for Edmed to beat the full-back for a try in the corner. Louie Cooke successfully slotted over the conversion to put Lincoln in front.

Lincoln extended their lead when Cynyr Jones made a break and offloaded to Edmed, who won his foot race with the opposition’s winger to go over for a try in the corner.

Matlock crossed for a converted try in the closing stages of the first half to level the score at 12-12 going in at the break.

The game was decided as Matlock made a strong start to the second half with three tries within 10 minutes of the restart.

Lincoln refused to give up and nearly reduced the deficit when Edmed offloaded to Kinsey, but the centre was tackled just short of the try line.

Lincoln’s 1st XV will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they host Melbourne on Saturday, October 9.

Lincoln Imps XV hosted their Matlock counterparts in a hard-fought game that ended in a 23-7 victory for the Derbyshire outfit. Lincoln’s try was scored by Olly Stringer.

Lincoln’s Under-14s were among the club’s junior sides in action at the weekend and they recorded an impressive 30-25 victory away against Newark.

Meanwhile, North Hykeham RUFC has re-established a junior section at their club this season for year one and two aged children. Training will be held at Ruston’s Sports & Bar on Newark Road at 10am every Sunday.

The first training session of the season was held on Sunday, October 3 and was a big success.

Ross O’Loughlin, who is the club’s 1st XV captain and is running the junior section, said: “The boys and girls had a great time lots of fun and learned some rugby skills along the way.

“The club’s RFU qualified coaches were extremely impressed with the attitudes of the children and parents alike. This is a great addition to the county youth set-up and makes rugby even more accessible.”

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, tries from Ben Hyde, Col Chapman and James Dyson guided Scunthorpe to an impressive 28-20 victory away against league leaders Newport (Salop).

Tom Alldridge successfully kicked two conversions and three penalties for Scunthorpe.

Jazz Clark scored a fantastic solo try and kicked two conversions as Scunthorpe Ladies were narrowly defeated 26-19 at Blaydon Redkites.

Lauren Ingram and Cassie Milestone also scored tries in what was a positive performance by Scunthorpe.

In Midlands Two East (North), Spencer Holvey scored a try and two penalties as Market Rasen & Louth were narrowly defeated 22-11 at home against Long Eaton.

Stamford continued their unbeaten start to life in Midlands Two East (South) with a hard-fought 20-18 home victory against Market Bosworth.

Toby Anderson, Martin Bagnall and Jack Jones each scored one try for the hosts, with Iain Downer adding a conversion and a penalty.

Grimsby and Kesteven both remain unbeaten and occupy the top two places in Midlands Three East (North).

Two tries from Lewis Rothenburg helped leaders Grimsby to a 27-18 victory away against Sileby Town.

Luke Chaplin also scored a try for the visitors, with Jess Matthews adding three conversions and two penalties.

Second-placed Kesteven won 33-3 at home against East Retford thanks to a hat-trick of tries from Ben Whinney, who also added four conversions.

Dan Turner and Davey Hodgson also crossed for tries in what was an excellent result for the hosts.

Lewis Eldin and Jaron Cowern scored Boston’s tries in their 20-13 defeat at Mansfield, while Dan Halliday kicked a penalty for the visitors.

In Midlands Three East (South), Harry Sharman crossed for two tries as Spalding recorded a 22-5 home victory against Huntingdon & District.

Will Shields and James Luto each scored a try for the hosts and Conall Mason added one conversion.

Bourne’s home match against Daventry was postponed.

In Midlands Four East (North), Rikki Harrison crossed for two tries as Gainsborough claimed a 26-14 victory at Ollerton.

The first try came after Kieron Smythe pressured the opposition fly-half and forced a knock-on. He then kicked the ball through the defence before Harrison booted it further down field and dotted it down for a try.

Damien Hart and Ben Watson also scored tries for Gainsborough and Tudor Roberts added three conversions.

Tries from Dan Jones, Dan Mackie and Dave Davies helped Sleaford to a 17-0 win against Worksop, in a game which saw the referee forced off injured at half-time before being replaced.

Sleaford’s other points came via the boot of captain Wayne Harley who slotted over a conversion.

Cleethorpes were awarded an away walkover against Skegness.

In Midlands Four East (South), Dan Smith scored two tries as Stamford College Old Boys suffered a narrow 24-22 home defeat against Brackley.

Harry Bell also crossed for a try for the hosts and Haydn Johns added two conversions and a penalty.