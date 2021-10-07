Grantham
October 7, 2021 4.07 pm

Section of A1 closed near Grantham after car engulfed in flames

Firefighters have been tackling the blaze
The A1 southbound has been closed near Grantham after a car caught fire. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

Dramatic scenes show a car on fire on the A1 near Grantham which has caused that section of road to close.

The A1 southbound near to the A607 turning for Grantham is closed up to the B1174 at Little Ponton due to the car being engulfed at around 3.45pm on Thursday.

Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue are currently at the scene to try and tame the flames and secure the area.

Firefighters on scene to tackle the blaze. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

Highways maintenance crews are on their way to the area to assist, as of 3.50pm on Thursday.

At this time it is unclear as to whether there were any injuries.

The car has been burned beyond the point of no return. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

This is a breaking story and we will have more for you when we get it.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident. | Photo: R.S. Mortiss

