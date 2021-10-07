Section of A1 closed near Grantham after car engulfed in flames
Firefighters have been tackling the blaze
Dramatic scenes show a car on fire on the A1 near Grantham which has caused that section of road to close.
The A1 southbound near to the A607 turning for Grantham is closed up to the B1174 at Little Ponton due to the car being engulfed at around 3.45pm on Thursday.
Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue are currently at the scene to try and tame the flames and secure the area.
Highways maintenance crews are on their way to the area to assist, as of 3.50pm on Thursday.
At this time it is unclear as to whether there were any injuries.
This is a breaking story and we will have more for you when we get it.