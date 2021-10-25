Six weeks of overnight closures on busy Gainsborough road

Reconstruction works on a key commuting route in Gainsborough will start this week, prompting up to six weeks of overnight road closures.

The carriageway at Bridge Street and Ropery Road needs reconstructing, and work will begin on Monday, October 25.

There will be rolling night-time closures on both streets from 6pm to 2am Monday to Friday, and only the section of road being worked on that particular evening will be closed.

The works are expected to last up to six weeks, subject to suitable weather, as the roads reach the end of their serviceable life.

The diversion route will be via A159 Trinity Street / Beaumont Street / North Street / Morton Terrace / Morton Road and vice versa.

Clio Perraton-Williams, county councillor for Scotter Rural and executive support councillor for highways, said: “When we start, the team will be carrying work out overnight, beginning in the south and working north.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum including only closing the sections of road being worked on at the time, placing signage out so drivers know where the road is closed, and maintaining access for residents as often as it’s safe to do so.

“I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience. Once complete, these improvements will make travelling around Gainsborough much safer and more comfortable for all road users.”