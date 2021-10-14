Three arrested after Lincoln stop and search finds knives in car
An imitation firearm was also seized
Three people are in custody after police found knives in a car during a stop and search in Lincoln.
Information came through to officers on Wednesday that a vehicle was entering the city with weapons on board, which prompted a police response.
Armed officers were joined by the dog unit to stop the vehicle and detain the people travelling in it.
Some of the items seized by officers were sharp, long blades and an imitation firearm, as three people were arrested and kept in police custody.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “Our community do not want these weapons on our streets and neither do we, it’s very naughty. Great teamwork between different departments keeping our city safe.”