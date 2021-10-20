A true lifesaver: Tributes to EMAS paramedic of over two decades
Chris was somewhat of a healthcare hero
Tributes have flooded in for a dedicated member of the East Midlands Ambulance Service team, after he passed away earlier this month.
Chris Long was a part of the East Midlands Ambulance Service team for 26 years, and also volunteered for first responder charity LIVES, as well as working in various healthcare sectors throughout his life. He passed away on Friday, October 8 this year.
Chris joined East Midlands Ambulance Service in 1995 as an ambulance care assistant, and progressed through the ranks to qualify as a full paramedic in 2009, working in North Lincolnshire as well as Gainsborough and Market Rasen.
In September 2017, he then became Clinical Operations Manager, before being made Duty Operations Manager just two months later.
He was somewhat of a healthcare hero, as he also spent time working with the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation, as well as volunteering as a first responder for LIVES and operating in a number of roles with St John’s Ambulance.
In April 2015, Chris was off-duty when he responded to a Scunthorpe man collapsing, saving his life by providing CPR and defibrillation.
He got the chance to be reunited with David Lines, the man whose life he saved, in 2017 at an EMAS Rescue Day in Crowle.
Chris’s family issued a heartfelt tribute which said: “As a family we are all deeply saddened at the tragic loss of Chris. He had a big heart and was kind, generous and sensitive to the needs of others and touched the lives and hearts of so many.
“Those who knew Chris will know how proud he was of all he achieved in his career and how passionate he was about the ambulance service.
“As family we are incredibly proud of all that Chris achieved. We are devastated and trying to come to terms with his loss.
“We are hugely grateful for all the messages of support from friends and colleagues.”
Richard Henderson, EMAS Chief Executive, said: “Chris and I began our ambulance service career together on the same day in North Lincolnshire. Over the years, I have had the great pleasure of working with Chris on various occasions.
“The grief experienced by colleagues across the service demonstrates how valued Chris was; he made significant contributions to the care provided to patients and the support given to staff.
“My thoughts and condolences are with Chris’ family and friends, and his colleagues across the service; they will be feeling his loss for the months and years to come, and we will ensure that we support them.”