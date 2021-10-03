Triple sexual assault in Lincoln Walkabout bar, man arrested

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after three women were touched sexually and a man assaulted in the Walkabout bar on Lincoln High Street.

Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for witnesses and camera footage following the attacks just before midnight on Friday, October 1.

According to reports, the three women were dancing on the dance floor when a man approached them and began touching them in a sexual way.

A second man is said to have come to the aid of the women and was also assaulted.

Officers arrested the 42-year-old suspect for offences of sexual touching and assault.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for anyone who was in Walkabout, around midnight, who has witnessed an incident on the dance floor to get in touch.

“We would also ask if anyone has video footage that shows the incident to contact us.”

Detective Inspector Sands, Lincolnshire Police, said: “We have worked quickly, with the support of the security team at Walkabout, to make an arrest.

“Walkabout, and indeed all of Lincoln’s late night licensed premises, are monitored by CCTV and have trained security teams present. Our investigation is ongoing and I ask anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact the force:

By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 514 of October 1 in the subject box.

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 514 of 1st October

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.