Two thirds of 12-15-year-olds still unvaccinated four weeks after eligibility

Vast majority of youngsters yet to get COVID jab

Young people in Lincolnshire continue to be the most COVID-19 infected but lowest vaccinated in the latest statistics, as health bosses continue to hold half-term drop-in sessions.

The latest government vaccination data shows that in Lincolnshire 35.5% of 12-15-year-olds have been vaccinated, dropping to 29.6% in North East Lincolnshire and 26.7% in North Lincolnshire. Vaccinations started for the age range on September 20.

However, around two thirds of 16-17-year olds – between 57.9-68.7% – have been jabbed in all three authorities.

A series of pop-up sessions are being held at Lincolnshire’s two mass vaccination centres during half-term to give children aged 12-15 the opportunity to get their coronavirus vaccinations.

The pop-ups are being provided by specially trained staff and have been scheduled to support the ongoing vaccination programme of 12 to 15-year-olds in schools across the county.

They will run between at the PRSA in Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground between 2-7pm until Friday, October 29. Further sessions will run over the weekend between 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 30 and 31.

The latest COVID vaccination data for Greater Lincolnshire

NHS vaccination data released on Thursday revealed that 1,136,863 doses COVID jabs had now been handed out in Lincolnshire.

Of those, 547,200 were second jabs – around 86.24% of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.

NHS vaccination data showed 5,108 doses given out in the past week, 4.34% doses fewer than the previous week’s 5,340.

Some 567,837 people over the age of 18, and 21,826 under 18s have received their first dose, while 545,430 over 18s and 1,770 under 18s were double-dosed.

In North East Lincolnshire a total of 219,621 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 105,129 second doses.

In North Lincolnshire, 244,816 doses have been handed out, with 117,588 being double-jabbed.

According to the latest government data, younger age groups continue to show the highest infection rates across the region, with 10-14-year-olds taking top spot across all three upper tier authorities.

In Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire the second highest infection rates belong in the 15-19-year-olds, while in North Lincolnshire it is the five-nine-year-olds.

However, whereas in Lincolnshire the five to nine-year-olds take third highest infection rates, in North and North East Lincolnshire it is the 40-49-year-olds holding that spot.