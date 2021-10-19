Urgent appeal for winter clothing donations at St Barnabas charity shops

Hoping for more stock to sell over the winter season

St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice issued an appeal for donations of winter clothes to its multiple charity shops across the county ahead of the upcoming colder months.

The charity is calling for donations at its Lincoln High Street stores near the railway crossing and at the bottom of Steep Hill, as well as at the Nettleham Fields branch near Asda.

Donation calls have also been made for the Skegness and Boston stores, too, as St Barnabas urgently tries to gather items to sell in its charity shops for the winter season.

Items can be donated at the charity shops themselves, at a limit of a maximum of three bags or boxes, and you can also book furniture collections online.

Head of Retail at St Barnabas, Caroline Peach, said: “We’re really looking for quality winter clothing at the moment, people are looking for bargains when it comes to clothing and accessories such as shoes and handbags too.

“We’re after quality, rather than quantity. Our clothes always sell really well, so the better condition something is in, the better.

“Both of our Lincoln High Street shops need donations as do other shops such as Skegness, Boston and our Lincoln Nettleham Fields shop.

“We are asking people to phone ahead before they donate if possible as we tend to be limited on space at times.

“If you can donate just a few items at a time, but often, that really helps with our stock levels and our ability to take in your amazing items. We are truly grateful to everyone who donates.”

For enquiries about donations, either call 01522 559500 or email [email protected].