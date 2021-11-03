100 new homes set to be approved in Holbeach
Parish council says town “does not have the capacity”
More than 100 houses are set to be approved in Holbeach next week.
Officers are recommending that South Holland District Council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday gives the go ahead to Gleeson Regeneration’s plans for 103-homes on land north of Northon’s lane and Oakwood Glade.
The homes would include four one-bedroom flats along with two-four bedroom homes across a series of two-storey buildings with garages.
In their report, the officers said: “The proposed development would contribute to the provision of open market and affordable housing.
“[It] would not materially harm the character or appearance of the locality or amenity of nearby residents and would provide adequate highway and pedestrian arrangements.”
If approved the council will also recommend the developers provide 26 of the homes classed as “affordable” along with an education contribution of £547,112 and a healthcare contribution of £68,598.
The plans have received opposition from Holbeach Parish Council who said the town does “not have the capacity” for another large housing development.
“The impact on the already overstretched resources is not acceptable,” said the authority.
Further concerns have been raised by ward councillors Francis Biggadike and Tracey Carter including worries over traffic to and from the site, along with flooding and drainage fears.
Even South Holland MP Sir John Hayes has waded in, also raising concerns about the strain on local schools, GP and dental services.
Overall 22 objections have been received from members of the public and three petitions of 133 signatures, 181 signatures and four signatures have been received.