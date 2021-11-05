100,000 COVID booster jabs in Lincolnshire so far

Lincolnshire has hit the 100,000 milestone for booster jabs of the coronavirus vaccine, just weeks after it was rolled out.

Booster jabs were launched in late September as part of the national vaccination campaign to ensure that those who are at high risk from COVID-19 are protected over the winter months.

Booster jabs are administered at least six months after a second dose, meaning some of those in the original nine priority groups will not be eligible for the top-up until next year.

They are not available on a walk-in basis in Lincolnshire and patients must have a confirmed appointment for a booster jab, which can be arranged at a number of the county’s vaccination sites by booking online or by calling 119.

The people eligible for booster vaccinations are those aged 50 or over, health care staff, people who live or work in care homes, people aged 16 and over with a high risk health condition, those 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from COVID-19, and over 16s that live with someone more likely to get infections.

Rebecca Neno, director of Covid and influenza vaccination programmes for NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We’re so delighted with the response from Lincolnshire people who, as with previous Covid vaccinations, have demonstrated they understand the importance of having the Covid vaccinations by coming forwards in significant numbers when it has been their turn.

“Only about two or three weeks ago we’d given around 40,000 booster vaccinations, so to be approaching nearly triple that number by early November is great news for us all, as we continue to do everything we can to gain the maximum protection from covid.”