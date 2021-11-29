40mph speed limit at new A18 roundabout gets green light

A newly constructed roundabout on the A18 near Grimsby is set to have a 40mph speed limit, after plans got the go-ahead by North East Lincolnshire Council.

The A18 road safety improvement works are well under way, with the scheme reaching the final stages of a new roundabout built at the junction of Barnoldby le Beck and the A18.

As part of the improvements, safety measures have been brought in to try to reduce accidents in the area and ensure the new roundabout runs smoothly.

These measures include a speed limit reduction to 40mph on both carriageways of the A18 Barton Street on approach to the roundabout, a reduction form 50mph to 40mph in Barnoldby le Beck village, and a mandatory 40mph limit along the south of the new roundabout.

As well as this, a 40mph speed limit was proposed for Waltham Road between Barnoldby le Beck and Waltham, which currently operates at a national speed limit of 60mph. This, however, was not approved.

The new roundabout has been under construction since May, after a four-month delay on starting the project due to cold weather.

Until the project is completely finished, a temporary traffic regulation order will be in place to enforce the newly adopted speed limit.

Councillor Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for environment and transport at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “We want to create a safe environment for all road users on the A18 through the new roundabout junction and the new speed limit will further add to this.

“The new roundabout will slow traffic and make oncoming vehicles more visible, but safety experts say that a reduction of the current speed limit is vital in making this route safer for road users.

“I’d once again like to thank everyone for their perseverance while we carry out the final phase of works to the A18 road safety improvement scheme and I look forward to the road re-opening ahead of Christmas.”