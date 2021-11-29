Imps community in mourning as young fan dies after six-year cancer battle

Tributes have flooded in for a 19-year-old Lincoln City fan who sadly lost his life after a six-year battle with cancer, leaving the community devastated.

Jack Nottingham, otherwise known as Jack Notty, was a lifelong Lincoln fan diagnosed with medullary thyroid cancer in November 2015, at the age of just 13.

As well as this, it was discovered he had inoperable secondary cancer in both of his lungs, which later spread to the bones in his legs and shoulder.

Despite the unbelievable trials and tribulations that faced Jack, he stayed dedicated and positive in his support for the Imps, even seeing them win the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley Stadium in 2018.

Jack’s father Paul tragically confirmed the news of his passing on Monday, November 29, calling it sudden and saying it is with the “deepest sadness”.

Paul said in the Lincoln City Banter Facebook page: “We would like to thank Lincoln City FC for their support and fantastic memories, especially his experience at Wembley.”

Lincoln City Football Club said it was “sad to learn of the sudden passing” and passed on their best wishes on social media: “The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Jack’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Jack was a popular figure among the fans, with many regularly chanting “there’s only one Jack Notty” when he was at Lincoln City games cheering on his beloved club.

Former Imps manager Danny Cowley shared a heartfelt tribute on Twitter, saying: “I am so, so sorry to hear this news. Jack was such an inspiration.

“He had so much go against him in his short life, yet he made the most of every single day, always with a smile. Rest easy my friend.”